Douglass Elementary School creates second wellness room for students after original’s previous success

SAN ANTONIO – Douglass Elementary School has been busy this summer preparing for the social and emotional wellness of its students and staff.

The school is focusing on wellness rooms, a space that gives both students and staff a place to take a break when they’re feeling overwhelmed.

“Our first room we had a lot of success with, so we had students that asked for a second room,” said Stephanie Ratliff, principal at Douglass Elementary School.

The wellness rooms are equipped with a variety of seating options, toys and books.

“Some of the books we got were donated by Douglass alumni. Others came out from a seed grant that we got through the district. And then you will also see different tools. Different fidgets. Some breathing tools,” Ratliff said.

Stella Tijerina, a parent, believes these rooms are important and can help the children, including her son.

“He’s struggling getting back into the classroom, so I think this room is perfect for him to be able to decompress,” Tijerina said.

“We really wanted some students to have a safe space to be able to decompress, collect themselves, reflect on what their moving plan would be and really be able to learn and be back into the classroom,” Ratliff said.