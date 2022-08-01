San Antonio man sentenced to 8 years in prison after police find thousands of child pornographic images

San Antonio man sentenced to eight years in prison for uploading sexually explicit photos of children.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in the 144th District Court for 60 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to police, Anthony Speller had uploaded child pornographic images and placed children’s faces onto nude female bodies.

A tip from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children about Speller led investigators to find thousands of pornographic images across his many mobile devices.

“This defendant wasn’t just looking at these images. He was creating new ones,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

Speller pleaded guilty in May.

“While many think of this as a victimless crime, the reality is these horrible images of children are shared repeatedly for years,” Gonzales added.