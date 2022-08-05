102º

LIVE

Local News

San Antonio firefighters battling large fire at Northwest Side business

Injuries are unknown at this time

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, Northwest Side, SAFD
San Antonio fire crews are battling a second-alarm fire tearing through a business on the city’s Northwest Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire crews are battling a second-alarm fire that’s tearing through a business on the city’s Northwest Side.

The fire happened 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of Rocky Point Drive, not far from I-10 and De Zevala.

Firefighters are spraying down the building as heavy smoke clouds can be seen coming from the roof. Over 30 fire units are responding to the call.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries at this time. KSAT 12 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter