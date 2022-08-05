San Antonio firefighters battling large fire at Northwest Side business

San Antonio fire crews are battling a second-alarm fire tearing through a business on the city’s Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire crews are battling a second-alarm fire that’s tearing through a business on the city’s Northwest Side.

The fire happened 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of Rocky Point Drive, not far from I-10 and De Zevala.

Firefighters are spraying down the building as heavy smoke clouds can be seen coming from the roof. Over 30 fire units are responding to the call.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries at this time. KSAT 12 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.