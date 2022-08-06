18-year-old fatally struck by vehicle while trying to cross busy street, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman died from her injuries after San Antonio police say she was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy street overnight.

Officers were called around 9:13 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of WW White Road for a major accident.

Upon arrival, officers learned an 18-year-old woman attempted to cross a busy roadway and was struck by a passing vehicle. The woman was thrown from the impact onto the main lanes and all motorists stopped to administer first aid.

The woman suffered major internal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to SAPD.

Her next of kin was notified by EMS at the scene.

The driver that struck the woman did not appear to be under the influence.

Authorities closed the roadway temporarily as they processed the scene.

