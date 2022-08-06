Police: Woman charged with murder after trying to clean up evidence

COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged with murder in Comal County.

At approximately 1:25 p.m. the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute., according to CCSO.

Comal County Deputies, along with CID Detectives and Texas Rangers responded to the 100 block of Navigator Lane in Spring Branch.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 36-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. The man had been dead since Tuesday, August 2.

Throughout the initial investigation, the woman changed the circumstances of how the shooting occurred several times, according to CCSO.

Investigators also found evidence that the woman attempted to clean up the area where the shooting occurred and removed evidence from the area.

Ad

Authorities identified the woman as 53-year-old Eve Escobedo. A warrant was issued for Escobedo charging her with Tampering with Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair.

Escobedo was booked into the Comal County Jail Thursday, her bond was set at $50,000.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation.