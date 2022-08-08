BCSO asking for public’s help in finding pink or rainbow-colored revolver used in shooting

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a pink or rainbow-colored revolver that was used in a shooting on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in the 10000 block of Bonavantura.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a pink or rainbow-colored revolver that was used in a shooting on Sunday.

Deputies said a 17-year-old male suspect shot a man in the 10000 block of Bonavantura, near Pue Road, and then fled the scene and threw away the gun.

The suspect was found about two miles away from the scene and was arrested without incident, deputies said, but the gun was not located.

Authorities searched the areas of the 3000 block of Quiet Plain Drive and Kriewald Place Homeowners Association Park but did not find the revolver, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

The post included images of the suspect and the revolver, and BCSO asked for anyone who saw the man or weapon to come forward.

People with information about the suspect or weapon can call BCSO at 210-335-6000. Those who come across the weapon are urged to not touch it.

