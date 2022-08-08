Homicide detectives investigating shooting death of man inside East Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found inside an East Side apartment early Monday morning.

Officers initially were responding to a call around 1 a.m. for a cutting in progress in the 1300 block of Lamar Street.

However, after they arrived, they learned the victim was dead from gunshot wounds inside an apartment one street behind the original address, in the 100 block of Gabriel.

A preliminary police report says officers found shell casings near the man’s body, but it did not mention anything about a weapon being found.

It says police conducted an initial search of the home.

Several hours later, though, detectives returned to the area and questioned neighbors.

As of late Monday morning, they had not made any arrests.

Staff members at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office have not released the name of the victim yet, but they say he was 18-years-old.