Man in wheelchair hospitalized after being hit by SUV

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s in a wheelchair was hospitalized after being hit by a sport utility vehicle early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. near Buena Vista Street and South Navidad Street on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the man was in his wheelchair in the middle of the street when a silver SUV struck him. That’s when, police say, the man landed on the hood of the vehicle and then hit the ground.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid. The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

SAPD said the driver was found not to be intoxicated, and there are no expected charges.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.