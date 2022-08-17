Teen arrested after victim lured by woman he met online, carjacked, records show

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made a second arrest after a man was lured by someone he met on social media and was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

Ethan Lee Gaitan, 17, faces a charge of aggravated robbery in the incident that took place on June 1 on the Northeast Side, records show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that a 44-year-old man called police and reported that his car was stolen by a man and a woman.

He said he met the woman on the social media app called “Mocospace” and they agreed to see each other in person.

They met in the 400 block of Merrie Lane, near Rittiman Road, to hang out and a male suspect approached him. The male suspect, identified as Gaitan, had a gun in his hand and stole the man’s vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Both of the suspects fled in the man’s vehicle.

Police officers later spotted them in the stolen vehicle on Austin Highway. Officers attempted to stop the man and woman, but they both ran off, the affidavit states.

The woman was eventually captured but the man was not located. The woman’s name, age and charges were not revealed in the affidavit.

Investigators said she admitted to “setting up” the victim and they were originally only planning to take his money.

Records show Gaitan was taken into custody on Tuesday. He was also charged with assault of a public servant, records show.

His bond is set at $70,000.

