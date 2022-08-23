SAPD looking for 33-year-old man last seen on North Side

Shannon Michael Callaway was last seen on Aug. 10, 2022, in the 1500 block of W. French Place.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 33-year-old man who disappeared on the North Side earlier this month.

Shannon Michael Callaway was last seen on Aug. 10 in the 1500 block of W. French Place, near West Woodlawn Avenue and Fredericksburg Road.

Authorities said he is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

He has a medical condition that requires medications, according to SAPD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660. SAPD officials said he may be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.