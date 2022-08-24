77º

Authorities ID man allegedly killed by girlfriend’s son on North Side

Suspect has been charged with murder

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to homicide in North Side San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 39-year-old man who was allegedly killed by his girlfriend’s son over the weekend has been identified by authorities.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Luis Rosales died from a gunshot wound to the chest on Saturday morning.

San Antonio police said they responded to the shooting at 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of La Manda Boulevard, near San Pedro Avenue and Basse Road on the city’s North Side.

Rosales was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The suspect, 23-year-old Gaien Perez, was on the scene when SAPD arrived, according to authorities.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder.

According to SAPD, Rosales was in a relationship with Perez’s mother.

