Get to know the new reporter coming to KSAT, Allysa Cole

Allysa Cole will join the KSAT 12 team in September.

KSAT 12 is adding a new member to its news team in September. 📺

Allysa Cole is making her move to San Antonio from the Rio Grande Valley where she has spent years delivering critical news reports in the South Texas region.

I’ve enjoyed getting to know her ahead of her start at KSAT and hope you do too.

Welcome to San Antonio, Allysa!

Tell us about where you’re from. Have you visited San Antonio before?

I was born and raised in Motor City (Detroit). I’ve visited San Antonio a few times while living in the Rio Grande Valley, and I remember always feeling such vibrant energy from the community.

I’m excited to settle into my new home.

How did you get your start in journalism?

I started at WDAM, a television station serving Hattiesburg, Mississippi, as a digital content producer and production assistant. That’s where I had my first experience shooting high school football and college baseball for television!

What are you looking forward to the most about working at KSAT and living in San Antonio?

I’m looking forward to joining the San Antonio community as a resident and journalist.

I noticed you have experience with Spanish-language media. When did you set out to learn Spanish?

Well, I first expressed interest in learning Spanish when I was five years old. I have memories of reciting the alphabet, numbers and greetings in Spanish with my grandmother as a young girl, and over time my interest grew!

Later, I would find myself earning a degree in Spanish Language and Literature and visiting five Latin American territories by 23 years old.

How has learning a second language helped you in your career?

It has helped tremendously! It has opened another door of communication among my neighbors and allowed me to share more stories and experiences.

So, if you know Español, let’s chat!

What’s a story that you’ve covered that you’re particularly proud of and why?

I once covered a story regarding the high infant mortality rates among African American women. While I’m not proud of the situation, I found it meaningful to broadcast this topic. My hope was to educate, inspire and remind people of this issue to raise awareness.

We know blooper moments occasionally happen. Do you have a silly on- or off-camera moment you can share with us?

During the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, we were using Zoom pretty much every day! Well, during a few of my Zoom call interviews, my then-puppy Duke would make several unannounced appearances!

I have to say though his energy would give people a reason to smile, and that always made me feel good.

What’s something most people don’t know about you?

Most people don’t know that I have an adventurous streak. I love to spend my days outdoors.

As they say, a little sweat never hurt anyone!

Anything else that you’d like KSAT viewers to know about you?

I’m so happy to be part of the San Antonio community! I can’t wait to get started and meet my new neighbors.