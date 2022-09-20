San Antonio man sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing, sending child porn

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing and sending child pornography, according to federal authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Bobby Dominguez, 35, learned his sentence on Monday, nearly two years after pleading guilty to one count of production of child pornography. He was arrested in December 2018 and has been in custody since then.

Federal authorities said Dominguez produced images of a 6-year-old child being sexually abused and then sent those images over the internet.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said that U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra sentenced Dominguez to the statutory maximum sentence.

“The judge’s comments on how life-altering Dominguez’s callous actions are for the young victim are true. I am thankful this predator is behind bars and the healing process can begin for this child,” Hoff said.

The case was investigated by the FBI.

