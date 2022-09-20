Tech Port Center in San Antonio to host Smash World Tour Championships in December

SAN ANTONIO – Tech Port Center + Arena will host the international championships for the Smash World Tour this December.

The Smash World Tour is an international tournament series for both Super Smash Bros Melee and Ultimate, running from March to December. Twenty-eight qualified players will be selected to compete at the championships.

In addition to all of the qualified competitors, SWT Championships will also be hosting a Last Chance Qualifier Open Bracket tournament - with two spots up for grabs in both Melee and Ultimate.

SWT Championships and Last Chance Qualifiers will take place December 9th through 11th.

Competitors will vie for $250,000 in prizes and the opportunity to be crowned the Melee or Ultimate World Champion.

The event will also feature side bracket events, including Ultimate Doubles, Melee Doubles, Ultimate Squadstrike, and Melee Mid-tiers and below.

The event will also showcase a variety of attractions, including a vendor marketplace featuring retro games, and exhibits.

For more information and to register for the SWT Championships, CLICK HERE.