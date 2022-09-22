95º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man, 67, being held in Bexar County Jail on $2,500 bond dies of apparent ‘medical episode’

Rogelio Hernandez was booked on Saturday on a theft charge

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: BCSO, Bexar County Jail
Pictured is 67-year-old Rogelio Hernandez. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate held on a $2,500 bond for a misdemeanor theft charge died while in custody on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

A detention officer found 67-year-old Rogelio Hernandez unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 a.m. and called for backup before attempting lifesaving measures, BCSO said.

Medical staff members from University Health working in the facility then took over trying to save Hernandez’s life.

First responders with the San Antonio Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly after, around 2:38 a.m., to help.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m., BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said Hernandez may have experienced a medical episode before being found unresponsive. However, the medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs, and The Public Integrity Unit are investigating Hernandez’s death.

The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office will also conduct a separate investigation, per the Sandra Bland Act, which requires that an independent law enforcement agency investigate jail deaths.

BCSO officials also notified the Texas Commission on Jail Standards about the in-custody death.

The sheriff’s office said it appears that all policies and procedures were followed by the detention officer conducting the cell checks.

Hernandez was being held on a charge of theft $100 to <$750, a Class B misdemeanor, on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email