Bakery Lorraine's spooky desserts return for a limited time this October.

SAN ANTONIO – Bakery Lorraine’s Halloween-inspired desserts return to the menu for a limited time this month.

The desserts will be offered at all bakery locations from Friday, Oct. 28, to Monday, Oct. 31.

The limited edition menu includes Black Cat Tarts, Lemon Meringue Mummy Tarts, Voodoo Doll Gingerbread Cookies, Ghost Moonpies, and The Great Pumpkin Macaroons. Pricing ranges from $5 to $6.

Bakery Lorraine treats. (Bakery Lorraine)

Bakery Lorraine desserts (Bakery Lorraine)

Bakery Lorraine desserts. (Bakery Lorraine)

Read also: