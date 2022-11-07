VIA to give free rides to voters on Election Day on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Find news, resources and results from the Nov. 8 Texas midterm election on our Vote 2022 page. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, find all the latest results and livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com.

VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters a chance to get a free ride to a polling place on Election Day.

According to a news release, all the passenger needs to do is to show their voter registration card to the driver to get a free ride to any polling place.

The complimentary fare is part of the Ride VIA to Vote Initiative to get residents to the polls.

“The goal is to encourage civic engagement and participation among VIA customers, and to reach voters who may not have reliable transportation to the polls,” the news release said.

Complimentary service is available for bus, VIA Link, and VIAtrans paratransit service throughout the VIA service area on Nov. 8.

Officials said registered VIAtrans customers should schedule their trip by phone or online.

Voters can visit any Bexar County polling site to cast a ballot on election day. Polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can look for a list of polling sites below or click here for a list of locations.

Also on KSAT.com: