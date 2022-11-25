Fire on Southeast Side destroys garage, vehicle under restoration

SAFD responds to a fire in the 900 block of Glamis Ave.

SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the Southeast Side destroyed a garage and a vehicle inside that was being restored, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The homeowner noticed the fire just before 9 a.m. Friday, when the lights in the house began to flicker.

He then noticed the flames in a detached garage and called authorities, SAFD said. Firefighters responded to the property in the 900 block of Glamis Avenue, near East Southcross and Pecan Valley Drive, but the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

The garage and all of its contents were destroyed, but flames did not spread to the main home. No one was injured.

SAFD said they believe the cause was an electrical problem.

