Bakery Lorraine offers festive treats for the holiday season

Limited edition holiday desserts are available until Dec. 24

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIOBakery Lorraine is offering holiday-inspired desserts through December.

A few limited-edition offerings include apple pie, holiday-flavored macarons, and whiskey pecan pie.

Limited edition whiskey pecan pie. (Bakery Lorraine)

December Menu Includes:

  • Redberry Tart - Vanilla tart filled with fresh raspberry.
  • Chocolate Caramel Tart - Caramel filling topped with a chocolate ganache and mini chocolate macarons.
  • Mocha Tart - Coffee mousse dipped in salty caramel in a chocolate almond shell.
  • Rum Cake - Sour cream cake coated in a rum glaze and topped with gold flakes (contains alcohol).
  • Gingerbread Man - Spicy gingerbread cookie with dark chocolate coating.
  • Opera Cake- Almond-flavored cake soaked in espresso syrup, laced with chocolate ganache and coffee buttercream.
  • Red Velvet Cake - Red velvet cake with a light cream cheese frosting.
  • December Macaron Flavors - Flavors include white chocolate peppermint, caramel apple, egg nog, pistachio, raspberry, chocolate, earl grey, dark chocolate cassis, and gingerbread.
  • Apple Cranberry Pie, Dutch Apple Pie, and Whiskey Pecan Pie- Available Dec 12 - 24.
