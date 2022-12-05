Bakery Lorraine offers festive treats for the holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – Bakery Lorraine is offering holiday-inspired desserts through December.
A few limited-edition offerings include apple pie, holiday-flavored macarons, and whiskey pecan pie.
December Menu Includes:
- Redberry Tart - Vanilla tart filled with fresh raspberry.
- Chocolate Caramel Tart - Caramel filling topped with a chocolate ganache and mini chocolate macarons.
- Mocha Tart - Coffee mousse dipped in salty caramel in a chocolate almond shell.
- Rum Cake - Sour cream cake coated in a rum glaze and topped with gold flakes (contains alcohol).
- Gingerbread Man - Spicy gingerbread cookie with dark chocolate coating.
- Opera Cake- Almond-flavored cake soaked in espresso syrup, laced with chocolate ganache and coffee buttercream.
- Red Velvet Cake - Red velvet cake with a light cream cheese frosting.
- December Macaron Flavors - Flavors include white chocolate peppermint, caramel apple, egg nog, pistachio, raspberry, chocolate, earl grey, dark chocolate cassis, and gingerbread.
- Apple Cranberry Pie, Dutch Apple Pie, and Whiskey Pecan Pie- Available Dec 12 - 24.
