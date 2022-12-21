H-E-B to host 30th annual Feast of Sharing

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is hosting its annual community-centered feast for the holiday season on Thursday.

Hundreds of volunteers will be serving free meals to over 10,000 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center.

According to a news release, H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing event began in 1989 and regularly serves more than 340,000 meals annually in 34 cities throughout Texas and Mexico.

The feast is open to the public and includes live music, family activities, visits with Santa, free flu and COVID shots, and a Texas-style meal.

H-E-B’s partnership with VIA will provide free transportation to and from the event.

People looking for volunteer opportunities can find more information online.