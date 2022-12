SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a North Side home briefly kept a family trapped in their backyard overnight.

San Antonio firefighters said the overhang of the front porch at a home in the 1500 block of Lee Hall caught on fire at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire had family members stuck in their backyard before firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames.

The damage to the home was minimal, SAFD said.

