SAN ANTONIO – A heating lamp that was being used for chickens caused a fire at a Northeast Side home overnight, according to San Antonio firefighters.

The fire started just before 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Briarcrest, near Bulverde Road.

The owner of the home was not there at the time of the fire. A dog was able to escape, but four chickens were killed and one cat remained missing.

SAFD said the home was gutted and is a total loss.

