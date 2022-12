San Antonio firefighters are currently battling a blaze at an apartment complex on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex has drawn a heavy response from San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire started around 7 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Barrington Street.

It’s unknown what caused the fire or if there are any injuries, but firefighters said two floors were impacted by the flames.

Damages are also unknown at this time.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

