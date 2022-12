San Antonio firefighters are investigating a fire that started at a home in the 300 block of Elvira St. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are investigating a fire that started at a West Side home on Saturday night.

The fire started at around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Elvira St.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home. They were able to quickly extinguish the flames but the fire caused significant damage to the interior, according to SAFD.

The residents were able to make it out safely without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

