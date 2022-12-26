Faulty fireplace believed to be cause of fire on Northeast Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio couple has been displaced from the home following a late-night fire on Sunday night, the San Antonio Department said.

The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at a trailer in the 4800 block of Goldfield Drive, not far from Rittiman Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the trailer. They were able to get a quick knock down of the fire.

Fire officials said the couple had been sleeping when they smelled smoke and got out of the home.

The couple said they previously had a fire going earlier in the day in their fireplace and investigators believe the cause of the fire is due to the fireplace.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

A damage estimate was not given. No injuries were reported.