Have you seen him? BCSO continues search for missing 24-year-old man

Malik Johnson was last seen on Dec. 22 in Northeast Bexar County

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Missing Person, Bexar County
Malik Johnson was last seen at noon on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk Road. (KSAT/BCSO)

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they continue their search to find a 24-year-old.

Malik Johnson was last seen at noon on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk Road.

He’s described as being 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Deputies said he was wearing no shirt, blue and orange shorts, and red slippers at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities say Johnson has a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with more information on Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

