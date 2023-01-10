San Antonio man sentenced to prison for receiving child pornography on messaging app

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for receiving child pornography.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Dustin Kotara, 42, was charged federally with receipt of child sexual abuse material.

He was sentenced to 160 months in prison, 25 years of supervised release and ordered to pay a total of $45,000 in restitution to nine child victims.

According to federal investigators, Kotara participated in a messaging group dedicated to child abuse and exploitation. Through that app, he sent child sexual abuse material to an undercover agent.

“This is a horrible crime, and our agents and law enforcement partners are working to prevent these types of crimes every single day,” said Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. of the FBI San Antonio Division. “The FBI will remain vigilant in our efforts to rescue children from those who seek to exploit or prey upon them.”