Seasons 52, a fresh grill and wine bar, to debut at Alamo Quarry Market in March

Seasons 52 will debut at the Alamo Quarry Market in March

SAN ANTONIO – A new seasonally driven, fresh grill restaurant is settling into the Alamo City this spring.

Seasons 52 will debut at the Alamo Quarry Market in the space that previously accommodated Joe’s Crab shack at 255 E. Basse Road on May 20, according to the restaurant’s website.

The eatery is owned by Darden restaurants — the same company that owns Olive Garden. The chain has locations scattered across the U.S., with four in Texas.

According to its website, Seasons 52 prides itself on delivering fresh in-season dishes to guests. The menu undergoes frequent changes, featuring only in-season foods.

Current all-day entrees include rotisserie half chickens, wood-grilled shrimp and grits, flatbread pizzas, boneless rainbow trout, dry-rubbed pork chops, soups, salads, and a wide selection of dessert options.

There is also a wine bar that features 52 different types of wines and a vast array of cocktails to choose from.

More information about the restaurant can be found online.