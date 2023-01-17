San Antonio Fire Department investigating fire at fourplex on North Side

SAFD is investigating the cause of a fire on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in the 700 block of Lullwood Ave.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a fourplex on the North Side.

The fire was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of W. Lullwood Ave., near Hildebrand and Beacon avenues.

When firefighters arrived, they said they saw flames coming from the backside of the structure. A woman was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire and she was able to leave on her own.

The fire was mainly contained to the outside of the structure. The inside of the home had some smoke damage but did not have heat, fire or water damage.

SAFD is working with the Red Cross to assist occupants in finding a place to stay. The number of occupants in the fourplex and the cost of damage were not available.

