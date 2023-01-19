San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show

Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”

Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Saturday, he assaulted the children with a belt at a home on the South Side.

One child had slash marks and blood from a cut. There were visible marks on the legs of a second child “which were raised and red like welts,” the affidavit states.

A witness said Martinez was angry because he was not getting enough money back on his income taxes, the affidavit states.

He then became upset over a missing cap for his cologne bottle.

Records show he was taken into custody on Wednesday. His bond is set at $40,000.

Read also: