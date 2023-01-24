Kitchen fire forces evacuation of family from Northeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family will be out of their home for a little while after a fire started in their apartment late Monday night.

The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex located on Starcrest Drive, on the city’s Northeast Side.

Firefighters said the flames broke out in the kitchen of a first-story apartment. The fire spread into the ceiling, however, fire crews were able to stop it before it damaged an upstairs unit. No one was hurt.

The family who lives there was checkout by emergency crews at the scene, as a precaution.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A fire investigation team is now working to determine the exact cause.