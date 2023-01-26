47º

San Antonio reverend accused of sexual misconduct

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia Siller says Rev. Duncan Amek also accused of financial misconduct.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio reverend stands accused of sexual misconduct, and the Archdiocese of San Antonio is looking into the allegations and for more possible victims.

In a letter dated Jan. 10 to the pastor at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said Rev. Duncan Amek is under investigation.

Amek is accused of sexual misconduct against a woman and financial misconduct, according to Garcia-Siller’s letter.

The archdiocese offers a third-party misconduct hotline at 844-709-1169 for tipsters with information.

