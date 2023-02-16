2 drivers facing possible charges after crashing into scene of previous deadly accident

Police say the black Cadillac already had rolled over, ejecting the driver, when it was hit by the red car, pictured behind it. A third car hit a tree nearby.

SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers are possibly facing charges related to drunken driving after crashing their cars at the scene of a previous accident.

San Antonio police say one of the drivers slammed into a car that already had rolled over early Thursday morning on the westbound access road of Interstate 10 near Medical Drive.

The other car hit a nearby tree.

Officers took those two drivers into custody immediately following their separate crashes.

Police originally had been called to the area around 2:30 a.m. for a deadly crash that did not involve those drivers.

They say a 20-year-old man was attempting to change lanes on the access road when he hit a curb, then slammed into a brick wall.

Police say the driver of the Cadillac lost control, hit a curb, then slammed into this wall before rolling over. The driver was ejected and died later at a hospital. (KSAT 12 News)

His Cadillac CTS rolled over, ejecting him along the way, before it came to rest back on the access road.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Officers at the scene said after that crash happened, a second car came along and hit the wreckage.

The third car then hit a tree in the middle of that crash scene.

Police said no one is facing charges in connection with the original rollover crash.

As of late Thursday morning, staff at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office were still working to positively identify the driver who was killed.