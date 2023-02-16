Woman shot multiple times while walking dog behind far West Side motel, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old woman was shot multiple times while walking her dog behind a far West Side motel early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to a La Quinta Inn motel in the 6500 block of West Military Drive, not far from Highway 90 after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, the woman was walking the dog behind the motel when someone in a sport utility vehicle pulled up alongside her. That’s when, police say, the woman tried to run, but someone pulled out a gun and started firing.

Police said the woman was shot in both her legs and her backside. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, but her condition is not currently known.

Investigators say the woman knew her attackers and gave officers the address of a possible suspect. So far, that person has not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.