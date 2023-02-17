Teen arrested for shooting at Converse home

SAN ANTONIO – A teen is charged with a felony crime after police say he shot up a Converse home because of a dispute with a man who lived there.

Matthew Conner Sauceda, 18, is charged with deadly conduct - discharge of a firearm.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Sauceda is accused of firing shots at a Converse home on or about Jan. 23. The victim’s house and a car in the driveway had been hit by gunfire six times.

The affidavit said the residence had been the target of five previous drive-by shootings in the last four months.

The homeowner told police that Sauceda was responsible because he had a “falling out” with her son and another friend. The victim told police that “Sauceda goes from one home to the other” and shoots.

Investigators said the other friend’s home had also been targeted several times. Surveillance video showed Saucedo getting out of a car and shooting toward that house. Saucedo also sent a screenshot of himself standing in front of the friend’s home while holding an AR-15-style rifle, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, officers located the suspect vehicle after a drive-by shooting at a third home on Jan. 23 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver evaded and crashed at the intersection of FM 78 and Firestone Parkway. Two people in the vehicle ran away and were not located.

The car was registered to the mother of a second suspect in the case. Police found a 12-gauge shotgun in the car along with seven 9mm spent cartridges.

Investigators said the suspects left behind their iPhones and their photo identifications in the vehicle.

Sauceda was arrested on Thursday.

He’s being held at the Bexar County Jail with a bond set at $75,000.

The arrest warrant named Leticia Guadalupe Siegel, 18, as a second person wanted in connection with this crime. Online court records do not show that she has been taken into custody.