Couple stops to help intoxicated driver, gets hit by second drunk driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A couple that stopped to help an intoxicated driver on the highway was hit by a second drunk driver early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 2:23 a.m. in the 15400 block of US Highway 281, said SAPD.

Police said a couple in a Ford F-150 pulled behind a Ford Fusion on the highway to check on the driver.

As the front passenger, a 42-year-old woman, stepped out to check, a southbound Honda struck the truck. The woman was tossed forward during the crash.

The couple was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

SAPD evaluated the driver of the Fusion, and they were determined to be intoxicated. The driver of the Honda was also found intoxicated.

Both drivers were arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.