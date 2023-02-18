54º

Teen shot after argument outside South Side apartment complex, SAPD says

The shooting happened at 3:16 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of VFW

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an argument outside a South Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting at 3:16 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of VFW.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses told police the suspect fired a gunshot at the teen during an argument and fled the scene.

The suspect was located and detained shortly after, said SAPD.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

