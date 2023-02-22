Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after accidentally shooting self, police say

San Antonio police officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at an apartment complex at Loop 410 and Quail Creek Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he accidentally shot himself at his Northeast Side apartment, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE Loop 410, near Quail Creek and Perrin Beitel.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said the man, in his early 60s, was shot in his upper body. The shooting appeared to be accidental.

He ran to a neighbor for help. The neighbor said the man may have been cleaning his gun.

There was another person in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but that person was asleep and didn’t hear the gunshot.

