SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a woman in her 70s who disappeared from the West Side.

Margarita Garcia Schultz was last seen on Tuesday in the 300 block of South San Dario Ave.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red and white shawl, black pants, black tennis shoes and a brown purse.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.