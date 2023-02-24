Man accused of shooting roommate in the face during argument

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting his roommate in the face during an argument last year, according to records.

Juan Antonio Ortegon, 48, was booked on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Nov. 30, Ortegon and his roommate got into an argument at a home on the Southwest Side and Ortegon pulled out a gun.

Ortegon then shot the man in the mouth, police said.

The victim was uncooperative with officers while Ortegon was present, saying he fell rather than being shot.

After he was taken to the hospital, the victim told medical staff that he had been shot by Ortegon.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 16.

Records show his bond amount is set at $150,000.

