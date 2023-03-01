Applications for the Cesar E. Chavez Educational Fund are now being accepted

Group of smart students in graduation gowns looking at camera

SAN ANTONIO – The Cesar E. Chavez Educational Fund hopes to award several graduates heading to college this fall with scholarships and seniors can now apply to be considered.

Each year the Cesar E. Chavez Legacy & Educational Foundation raises funds to aid their scholarship campaign and awards educational grants to graduating high school seniors in Bexar County to help them pursue their dreams for the future.

To apply, seniors must be attending college during the Fall 2023 semester and submit their essay or poem and application requirements by midnight on March 31st.

For more information about how to register and application guidelines visit the CECLEF website.

Submit your application now: Cesar E. Chavez Legacy & Educational Fund Scholarship Application

