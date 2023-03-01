SAPD looking for 29-year-old man missing for nearly a month

The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Mathew Williams, who was last seen on Feb. 3 in the 7400 block of Meadow Breeze Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 29-year-old man.

Mathew Williams was last seen on Feb. 3 in the 7400 block of Meadow Breeze Drive.

Williams is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He has gauge piercings on each ear and has tattoos on arms, legs, and back.

Williams has last seen wearing glasses, an orange shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, and was carrying a black backpack and rainbow lanyard.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

