Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to undergo surgery after tearing meniscus in visit to Texas State Capitol

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will undergo surgery on his knee after he was injured during a trip to the Texas State Capitol last week, according to his spokesperson.

Sakai will undergo minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery on Tuesday due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. He also fractured his left ankle.

It happened as Sakai was at the State Capitol on a visit to meet with Texas legislators.

According to the director of communications for the county judge, Sakai was there “advocating for the needs of Bexar County residents.”

The 88th Texas Legislature’s session began on Jan. 10 and runs through May 29.

Sakai will need to wear a boot for a few weeks as he recovers, the spokesperson said. The recovery period is expected to last four to six weeks.

Sakai was sworn in as county judge on Jan. 1. He was elected to succeed Nelson Wolff, who retired after serving as Bexar County Judge for more than 20 years.