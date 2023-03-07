Kids drop the beat at nonprofit’s Spring Break DJ camp

A local nonprofit is empowering kids through music and teaçhing them DJ skills this Spring Break.

“We teach kids how to be music producers, DJs and artists,” Rik Wederstrandt, instructor at The AM Project said.

It’s the seventh year the AM Project is hosting a DJ Camp at the Little Carver Theatre on the city’s East Side.

Music industry professionals will teach students fundamental DJ skills.

“We’ll set up ten individual stations. So ten controllers, ten computers, 20 headphones. We can teach 20 kids at a time,” Wederstrandt said.

Students are not just learning DJ skills, but are also building up their confidence.

“Just the ability to learn a skill and then stand up in front of an audience and perform that skills a very big confidence boost for them,” Wedestrandt said.

The camp takes place March 13-17 and concludes with each DJ performing a set for family and friends.

There is financial assistance for families who qualify. For more information, click here.