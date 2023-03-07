Spend Spring Break at the San Antonio Public Library

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library is offering many family-friendly events throughout the week of Spring Break.

Here’s a list of activities that will be offered throughout the month of March.

Story Time

The Library has Story Time at locations throughout the system on a regular basis.

Days and times vary by location, but a full list is available on our events calendar on the Library’s website.

There are sessions specifically geared toward different age groups of children, for example, there’s Baby Story Time for little ones 0 to 18 months, Toddler Story Time for 18 months to 3 years of age, and pre-school story time and story time for children up to 12 years.

Story Time is extremely helpful in developing language, vocabulary, rhyming, and early literacy patterns, not to mention how beneficial it is to expanding imaginations.

Children’s Yoga and Story Time Yoga

These programs are to promote fitness for children and their parents.

These take place at Pruitt Library on an ongoing basis.

Story Time Yoga is also happening at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14 at Hardberger Park near the Blanco entrance.

All ages of children and families are welcome. You may want to bring a yoga mat, towel, or blanket to participate. Weather permitting.

Lego Time

Various locations in the San Antonio Public Library system host Lego Time or Lego Club.

These programs provide children with an opportunity to be creative with Legos which is a wonderful way to exercise their minds while having lots of fun.

These are geared toward various age ranges of children usually school aged up to 12 years as well.

Some locations have Lego Duplo bricks which are the bigger bricks for little ones under school age.

More information on events at the San Antonio Public library can be found online.

