WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m. State Sen. Gutierrez to introduce more gun safety legislation aimed at increasing school safety

Bill to be announced at 2:30 p.m. at press conference

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

AUSTIN, Texas – State Sen. Roland Gutierrez will unveil more gun safety legislation aimed at increasing school safety with Uvalde families at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

Gutierrez’s office says the bills will focus on banning “kid killer” bullets, ensuring safe gun storage and closing gun-show loopholes.

Gutierrez believes the bills would limit the most dangerous forms of ammunition.

The details of the bills will be released at the state Capitol at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

Uvalde families and survivors of the Robb Elementary school shooting will be in attendance as well.

