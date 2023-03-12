SAPD: Security guard returns gunfire at suspects shooting at bar, leaving one hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – Two men separated from a fight returned with guns and opened fire at a West Side bar early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 1:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Frio City Road.

Police said the two men had originally left the bar after getting into a fight with other individuals. However, they later returned with guns and shot at the bar from the street.

SAPD says a security guard returned fire, striking one suspect. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is awaiting possible charges.

The second suspect fled the scene and has yet to be located.