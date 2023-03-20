San Antonio nursing home manager who stole more than $300,000 sentenced to prison

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman who stole more than $300,000 when she worked as a business office manager at a nursing home has been sentenced to prison.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office on Monday announced that Robyn Nicole Calica was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $124,690 in restitution to the Heights on Huebner facility, where she worked. She was also ordered to pay $18,276 to the families of the victims.

She previously pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a second-degree felony.

The office said that Calica misappropriated money from residents’ trust accounts and Medicaid recipients’ bank accounts. In all, Calica stole $309,044, a news release states.

The case was investigated by Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and prosecuted by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

“We will continue to work together to bring criminals to justice and safeguard the people of Texas,” Paxton said in the release.

For more information on reporting Medicaid fraud or abuse, click here.

Read also: