54º

LIVE

Local News

San Antonio nursing home manager who stole more than $300,000 sentenced to prison

Robyn Nicole Calica stole from residents at Heights on Huebner, Medicaid recipients

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, Ken Paxton

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman who stole more than $300,000 when she worked as a business office manager at a nursing home has been sentenced to prison.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office on Monday announced that Robyn Nicole Calica was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $124,690 in restitution to the Heights on Huebner facility, where she worked. She was also ordered to pay $18,276 to the families of the victims.

She previously pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a second-degree felony.

The office said that Calica misappropriated money from residents’ trust accounts and Medicaid recipients’ bank accounts. In all, Calica stole $309,044, a news release states.

The case was investigated by Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and prosecuted by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

“We will continue to work together to bring criminals to justice and safeguard the people of Texas,” Paxton said in the release.

For more information on reporting Medicaid fraud or abuse, click here.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter