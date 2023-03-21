Centro San Antonio’s interactive map tracks 66 projects, $3.1B in downtown developments

SAN ANTONIO – As you can probably tell from the construction, the cranes and the closures there is a lot happening across the Alamo City.

In fact, there are so many new projects in the works that Centro San Antonio has created a live database that provides the public with updates on various developments.

Billions of public and private dollars are both being spent on San Antonio’s growth.

“Our citizens (with the database) are able to track all the activity that’s happening in downtown San Antonio. Currently, there’s over 66 projects that are happening at more than $3.1 billion being invested in the central business district of San Antonio; which is going to be amazing for the impact of the future of downtown,” Charles Woodin, CEO of Geekdom said.

Woodin is originally from Michigan, but he has seen first-hand the growth of San Antonio over the last decade.

“Coming to San Antonio, you see this kind of blank slate that was building up. And some amazing things have happened in just the ten years that I’ve been here. And I think the next ten years are going to be that much better,” Woodin said.

Many of the big projects are in the heart of downtown, or “downtown 2.0″.

“I think it’s a part of the times. You know, there’s an urban core desire by a lot of the, you know, new generation of folks, you know, whether they be millennials or Gen Z, that are looking for that urban core built right as live, work and play are properly addressed‚” Woodin said.

San Antonio is a city on the rise both literally and metaphorically, as a look across the city one can see big projects and new housing opportunities.

“Over 2,600 new apartments are being built in downtown and over 1,700 new hotels. It’s going to be an amazing, amazing shift of what we see happening in and around downtown,” Woodin said.

So as we look forward to the billions of dollars and dozens of projects – the question remains – what will the future of the Alamo City be?

“I think the future of San Antonio looks younger. It looks a little bit more dense, specifically in downtown. And it’s something that we’re kind of building for the future because we are the city of the future. Looking at the demographics of San Antonio, it’s what other cities are going to look like. And so I think a lot of other cities are going to start to emulate what we’re building here,” Woodin said.

For those interested, ou can you check out the database by clicking here.