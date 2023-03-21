FBI, SAPD, SAFD to conduct joint training session at Alamodome on Tuesday night

SAN ANTONIO – The FBI San Antonio division will be conducting a joint training session with the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department at the Alamodome on Tuesday night.

The exercises are said to take place during the evening hours, but an exact time was not given.

A press release said the training will consist of emergency personnel performing simulated responses to various scenarios.

The training however will be contained to the Alamodome and no participants of this training will have direct contact with the public, authorities said.

The press release says residents in the area can expect to see uniformed police personnel, marked emergency vehicles and helicopters, and uniformed SAPD officers onsite to ensure the safety of residents and participants.

It is unclear exactly how long the joint session is expected to last.